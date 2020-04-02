Who was Giani Nirmal Singh? Ex-Hazoori Raagi of Golden Temple, Amritsar

Image Source : TWITTER Giani Nirmal Singh Khalsa, a Padma Shri awardee and former Hazoori Raagi at Amritsar's Golden Temple has died of COVID-19.

Giani Nirmal Singh Khalsa, a Padma Shri awardee and former Hazoori Raagi at Amritsar's Golden Temple has died after getting infected with coronavirus on Thursday morning, a health official informed. The 68-year-old 'Gurbani' exponent, had returned from an international visit following which he was contracted with coronavirus, officials informed. Principal, Government Medical College, Dr Sujata Sharma said his condition started deteriorating Wednesday evening and he was shifted to ventilator support. He died at 4:30 AM Thursday, she said.

Who was Nirmal Singh Khalsa, ex-Hazoori Raagi of Golden Temple, Amritsar

Former Hazoori Raagi of the Golden Temple, Nirmal Singh Khalsa, was a 'Gurbani' singer, who used to sing 'satnam satnam ji waheguru waheguru ji' (spiritual verse) died of coronavirus after he returned from abroad. Nirmal Singh Khalsa, was the first 'Hazoori Raagi' of the Golden Temple honoured with Padma Shri. He was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital after he complained of breathlessness and dizziness on March 30, she said.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines At This Hour

Who is a Hazoori Raagi?

A Hazoori Ragi is a person at a Gurudwara who can chant hymn shabads (hymn refers to hope, shabads refers to healing in Gurbani) in different ragas as prescribed in the Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

Following his death, Punjab police have sealed the nearby residences of Nirmal Singh in Amritsar to contain the spread of the virus. Earlier in the day, four more tested positive for COVID-19 in Punjab. Of these, two are residents of Mohali, while one is from Jagatpura village -- both located on the outskirts of state capital Chandigarh. The fourth case is from Ludhiana city, a contact of a positive case. Both the Mohali residents are relatives of an NRI couple from Chandigarh, who had recently tested positive. The latest cases are the grandmother and daughter of the couple.

ALSO READ | Golden Temple's ex-Hazoori Ragi dies day after testing COVID-19 positive

ALSO READ | COVID-19 cases could breach 1 million mark today; deaths near 50,000