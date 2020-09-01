Image Source : PTI West Bengal: Strict lockdown enforced across state, violators taken to task (Representational image)

Normal life was crippled across West Bengal on Monday owing to a complete lockdown enforced across the state, even as thousands were arrested for flouting shutdown norms, officials said. A total of 2,752 people were held in the state, including 609 in the metropolis, for violating lockdown rules, not wearing masks and spitting in public places, police said.

In Cooch Behar, some of the offenders had to undergo rapid antigen tests, while in Bankura, they were made to perform sit-ups and carry bicycles on their shoulders on the

way back home.

Streets in the city and elsewhere mostly wore a deserted look, with police personnel keeping a strict watch on all major thoroughfares and traffic intersections. Those who stepped out were asked to provide proof to justify their need for leaving home amid the shutdown. All government and private establishments, banks, shops and marketplaces remained closed due to the lockdown.

Essential services, such as medicine shops and milk supply were kept out of the purview of the shutdown. Petrol pumps also remained operational during the day. Flight services at Kolkata international airport remained suspended, while long-distance trains were rescheduled at Howrah and Sealdah stations.

Ferry services through inland waterways also did not operate on Monday. The complete lockdown, imposed on certain days since July 23, is aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 in the state. The West Bengal government has announced total shutdown on September 7, 11 and 12.

