Weather update today: IMD issues red alert for Gujarat, predicts light rain for Gurugram, Faridabad

The weather office has issued red alert for Gujarat, indicating extremely heavy rainfall. In the meantime, Delhi and Gurugram and Noida, which have been reeling under incessant rainfall over the past few days, might get some relief, the weather office said. In its Friday bulletin, the weather agency has predicted no rain for the national capital and but said rainfall will continue for Gurugram and Faridabad.

Rainfall with thunderstorms is very likely to occur at few places in Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, Sonipat, Yamunanagar in next 3 hours, the National Disaster Management Authority said in an alert.

IMD predicts heavy rains for Gujarat

As per the forecast from the IMD, Gujarat is likely to experience intense showers between September 5 and 6, and Saurashtra and Kutch region may witness heavy to very heavy rain from September 6 to 7.

Heavy rains predicted for Rajasthan for next four days

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, with Sikrai in Dausa district recording the highest rainfall of 104 mm in the last 24 hours, according to the meteorological office. The Met office has also predicted heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of the state over the next three to four days.

Heavy rainfall was also reported in Udaipur, Bundi, and Banswara districts, while light to moderate showers occurred in several parts of the state. A yellow alert warning of heavy rain has been issued for Sirohi, Nagaur, Pali, Tonk, and several other districts.

IMD predicts heavy rains for Odisha till Sept 7

Heavy rain continued to batter Odisha even as the IMD forecast more downpour till Sunday. The rain affected normal life across the state, with several areas reporting waterlogging. Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Bolangir are among the most affected districts, officials said.

Balasore town has been worst hit by the rain with water entering the district headquarters hospital, malls, shops and residential areas.

Check weather update for Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad

The IMD has issued no rainfall alert for Delhi-NCR region, but Gurugram and Faridabad have been placed under a yellow alert, indicating rainfall in these cities.

What’s the status of the water level in Yamuna river?

The water level in the Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.33 metres at 7 am on Friday, a day after reaching the season's highest at 207.48 metres. According to official data, the level stood at 207.35 metres at 6 am.

According to officials, the water is likely to recede further during the day. The river has unleashed fury in low-lying areas in the last few days, submerging homes, displacing people and affecting businesses.

