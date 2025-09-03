Punjab floods: Schools, colleges, universities closed across the state; here's when classes will resume Punjab is under the grip of massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Chandigarh:

The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the closure of all schools, colleges, and universities till September 7 in view of the ongoing flood situation across the state. An announcement in this regard was made by Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

Schools, colleges, and universities closed till September 7

"As directed by Hon'ble CM Punjab Shree Bhagwant Singh Mann Ji, in view of the flood situation, all govt/aided/recognised & private schools, colleges, universities & Polytechnics across Punjab will remain closed till 7th Sept 2025. Everyone is requested to strictly follow the local administration's guidelines," said Bains on X.

Earlier, the government had declared holidays in all schools and colleges till September 3.

Punjab floods

Punjab is facing massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets following heavy rains in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Rains in Punjab have also worsened the flood situation in the state.

The state is battling its worst floods in decades, with the deluge claiming 30 lives and impacting more than 3.5 lakh people. According to a state government bulletin, while initially 12 districts were under the impact of floods, all 23 districts have now been declared affected.

Relief and rescue operations by the NDRF, Army, BSF, Punjab Police and district authorities are underway in the affected areas.

