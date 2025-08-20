Weather update August 20: IMD issues heavy rain, thunderstorm alert for several states | Full list Weather update August 20: Widespread rainfall is set to drench most parts of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting extremely heavy showers over Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana.

New Delhi:

As monsoon fury grips the nation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours across several states, including Maharashtra, with some regions likely to witness extremely heavy showers. In total, 26 states and Union territories across the country are likely to be affected.

As per the IMD, extremely heavy rainfall are very likely at isolated places over north Konkan, including Mumbai, Gujarat, Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra on August 20, while very heavy showers are predicted in Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.

These states are expected to see rain till August 24

The Meteorological Department has also predicted heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, West Bengal, and Sikkim between August 20 and 24. Northern states, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh, are also likely to receive heavy rainfall during this period.

Very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in coastal Karnataka, Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and northern interior Karnataka, as well as extremely heavy rainfall at some places. In the Northeast, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rainfall, especially between August 20 and 24.

Delhi-NCR on yellow alert

The Met Department said that Bihar and Jharkhand will receive heavy rainfall between August 20-25.

At the same time, light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning is likely in Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, during the next five days. Light/moderate rainfall is likely at many places with thunder and lightning over Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan during the next seven days.

The IMD has also warned of strong winds (40-50 kmph) in coastal and southern states, as well as thunder and lightning in many areas. Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, may also receive heavy rains accompanied by strong winds of 30-40 kmph. Areas adjoining Delhi, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, have been put on yellow alert and will receive light thunderstorms with maximum surface wind speeds of less than 40 kmph.

