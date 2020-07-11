Vikas Dubey received 3 bullet injuries, died of blood loss: Postmortem report confirms

Image Source : PTI Vikas Dubey received 3 bullet injuries, died of blood loss: Postmortem reports confirms

The postmortem report of Vikas Dubey on Saturday confirmed that the gangster had received three bullet injuries during the shootout. According to the report, Vikas Dubey had received two bullet injuries on his chest, while one on his waist. He had died of excessive blood loss, the report said. Vikas Dubey was shot dead Friday by police, who claim he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on an isolated stretch of the highway on the outskirts of the city.

The SUV met with the accident at Bhaunti in Kanpur district, toppling on the road which was slippery after the rains, police claimed. According to a statement from the Special Task Force, the driver had tried to avoid cattle on the road.

The car was part of a small convoy of police vehicles.

Police said the gangster snatched a pistol from one of the policemen injured in the accident and was shot when he opened fire while trying to flee, an account being questioned by opposition parties.

Six policemen, including two from the Special Task Force, were hurt in the accident and the exchange of fire around 6 am, an official said.

Dubey was the sixth man to die in a police encounter after the ambush he allegedly masterminded in Kanpur’s Bikru village past midnight on July 2, killing eight policemen who had come to arrest him.

Madhya Pradesh police arrested Vikas Dubey outside the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday morning.

He was handed over to an Uttar Pradesh police team late in the evening.

