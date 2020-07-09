Vikas Dubey's surrender or arrest? Akhilesh Yadav asks gangster's CDR be made public

Image Source : FILE Vikas Dubey's surrender or arrest? Akhilesh Yadav asks govt to come clean

After the arrest of on-the-run gangster Vikas Dubey in Ujjain's Mahakal temple earlier this morning, Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has raised an important question for the government.

In a tweet, shortly after Dubey's arrest, Akhilesh asked the government to come clean that whether it was an arrest or a surrender.

Akhilesh Yadav tweeted," It is being reported that the main culprit of 'Kanpur-Kand' is in police custody. If this is true then the government should come clean whether this is a surrender or an arrest."

He further asked the government to make the CDR of his mobile phone public so that who all was involved in the unfortunate series of events gets exposed.

Vikas Dubey was responsible for the killing of 8 policemen in Kanpur. Shortly after that encounter, it was revealed that Dubey had got a tip-off from the police station before the police party took off to arrest him.

This gave Dubey the time to reinforce and be more than enough prepared to face the threat of the policemen.

