Kerala to get first Vande Bharat Sleeper train from Thiruvananthapuram | Check routes, features Vande Bharat Sleeper train routes: Apart from the Thiruvananthapuram–Mangaluru route, the government is also planning new routes such as Thiruvananthapuram–Bengaluru and Kanyakumari–Srinagar.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train is all set for its inaugural launch in India, with Kerala looking ahead to becoming the first state to host this milestone. The train will run between Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru, introducing travellers to a major leap forward in Indian Railways' quest to modernise long-distance travel and boost connectivity.

Launched by Northern Railway, this new service is a key component of a broader effort to modernise the nation's rail network, with a focus on enhancing speed, passenger comfort, and overall convenience.

Apart from the Thiruvananthapuram–Mangaluru route, the government is also planning new routes such as Thiruvananthapuram–Bengaluru and Kanyakumari–Srinagar.

Kerala’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Speed and Capacity Details

Kerala is all set to welcome its first Vande Bharat Sleeper train, designed to operate at a top speed of 160 kmph. The train has a total passenger capacity of 823. This includes 611 seats in AC 3-Tier, 188 in AC 2-Tier, and 24 in First Class AC.

Key Highlights of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train in Kerala

The Kerala Vande Bharat Sleeper train comes packed with a host of modern, passenger-friendly features. These include:

Integrated reading lights with USB charging ports

Public announcement and visual information systems

Interior display panels and surveillance cameras for safety

Modular pantries for improved onboard service

Dedicated berths and toilets designed for differently-abled passengers

Kavach safety system for enhanced rail protection

First AC coaches equipped with hot water showers for added comfort

This advanced sleeper train aims to provide a premium travel experience, blending speed, safety, and convenience