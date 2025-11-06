Vande Bharat sleeper train crosses 180 km/h during trial run | Watch The Railway Ministry has raised concerns about the finishing and interior quality of India’s first 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, even as it approved the train for regular service.

New Delhi:

The Vande Bharat sleeper train successfully achieved a top speed of 180 km/h during its trial run, marking a major milestone for India’s high-speed rail ambitions. The high-speed trial was conducted by the West Central Railway division on the Sawai Madhopur–Kota–Nagda section.

This upgraded version of the Vande Bharat, designed for greater comfort and efficiency, will soon be introduced for passenger service.

Railways shares video

The video of the Vande Bharat progressing at breakneck speed has been shared by West Central Railway on X.

“A successful trial of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train at a speed of 180 km/h was conducted on the Sawai Madhopur–Kota–Nagda rail section. This achievement, under ‘Mission Gati Shakti’, gives a new direction to both the speed and capacity of Indian Railways,” the post read.

Railways flags quality issues in first Vande Bharat sleeper train

The Railway Ministry has raised concerns about the finishing and interior quality of India’s first 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, even as it approved the train for regular service.

In a recent communication, the Railway Board informed the Director General of the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and General Managers across all zones about several workmanship and furnishing problems. The letter mentioned sharp edges near berths, rough curtain handles, and small “pigeon pockets” between berth connectors that could create cleaning challenges.

While granting permission to operate, the Ministry instructed all railway zones to strictly follow RDSO’s operational conditions. The train will be allowed to run at a maximum speed of 160 kmph under these guidelines.

Earlier, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Vande Bharat Sleeper trains will be launched once the second train is ready for regular service.