Planning to visit Vaishno Devi shrine? Check this important update on daily visitors limit

Image Source : PTI The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued an order stating that the upper limit of pilgrims will be increased to 15,000.

In the latest update, the daily visitors' limit for the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been increased to more than double the current limit. The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued an order stating that the upper limit of pilgrims will be increased to 15,000, earlier which was only 7,000. The new rule for the visit of the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in the Trikuta hills to be followed from the effect of November 1.

The administration has also scrapped the rule of mandatory 14 days home quarantine for travelers. "The requirement for travelers to undergo 14 days home quarantine shall be deleted," the official statement reads.

The government had earlier allowed 7,000 pilgrims per day from October 15 i.e, two days before Navaratri celebrations.

Coronavirus lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir extended till November 30

The official order by Jammu and Kashmir government also states that the coronavirus lockdown in the union territory to be extended till November 30 in containment zones. While the unlock guidelines will continue outside containment zones.

All the other protocol/instructions shall continue to remain valid till November 11.

