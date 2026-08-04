Kejriwal, Sisodia sit on protest after Delhi Police blocks march to PM's residence over E20 fuel

New Delhi:

Delhi Police on Tuesday stopped Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other party leaders from marching towards the Prime Minister's residence to submit over 2.30 lakh petitions against E20 petrol. Kejriwal, along with former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, AAP leader Jasmine Shah and other party leaders, then staged a protest on Firoz Shah Road. Around 100 people participated in the march to submit petitions, collected from across the country, against the government's policy of promoting E20 petrol. Several people have been alleging that the ethanol-blended fuel was adversely affecting vehicle owners. However, the government has already issued clarifications over it.

2.30 lakh petitions signed

Addressing supporters before the march, Kejriwal said the party was carrying more than 2.30 lakh petitions signed by people from across the country and urged the government to listen to the concerns of crores of vehicle owners.

"We are going to the Prime Minister's residence with over 2.30 lakh petitions signed by people from across the country. We want the government to listen to the concerns of crores of vehicle owners who are facing problems because of E20 petrol," he said.

AAP leader Anurag Dhanda alleged that 30 crore vehicles are on the verge of being damaged due to ethanol-blended petrol.

"People are very upset; they are in trouble. 30 crore vehicles are on the verge of being damaged, and the Prime Minister is not listening to anyone. Ethanol is being imposed only under the pressure of US President Trump... The waste ethanol from there is being dumped in India, so I think this is not right. The voice of the people should be heard. Why will the Prime Minister not meet? The Prime Minister was saying that he would not meet even the youth. Then he had to meet," Dhanda said.

Protesters not allowed beyond Firoz Shah

Police sources said the protesters would not be allowed to proceed beyond 5, Firoz Shah Road.

"No one will be allowed ahead of 5, Firoz Shah Road. We have deployed adequate security, including Delhi Police and paramilitary forces, to maintain law and order," a police source said.

The protest comes days after the AAP held an "Ethanol Town Hall" and launched a signature campaign against E20 fuel.

Kejriwal had earlier written to the prime minister seeking an appointment to discuss concerns over ethanol-blended petrol.

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