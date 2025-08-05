Uttarkashi flash floods: What is cloudburst and how did it hit Dharali? Know the phenomenon A cloudburst in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district caused flash floods, sweeping away dozens of buildings and leaving several people missing.

New Delhi:

A devastating cloudburst in the Dharali village of Harsil, located in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district, triggered flash floods on Tuesday, sweeping away over 20 hotels and homestays and causing large-scale destruction. The incident occurred after continuous heavy rainfall caused a sudden surge in the Khir Ganga stream, bringing along massive debris and damaging the Dharali–Khir Ganga region.

What is a Cloudburst?

A cloudburst is an extreme amount of precipitation in a short period, often leading to sudden floods in hilly or mountainous areas. In such events, rainfall intensity exceeds 100 mm per hour, overwhelming natural drainage systems and causing flash floods, landslides, and river overflows.

In this case, the upstream catchment area of Khir Ganga likely received intense rainfall in a concentrated time, resulting in a rapid surge of water downstream

Rescue efforts underway

The SDRF, Army, Revenue Department, and local police have launched search and rescue operations, fearing that 10 to 12 labourers may be trapped under the debris. Several individuals have been reported missing, though official figures are still awaited.

"In Uttarkashi, due to the rising water level of Kheer Gad in the Harsil area, reports of damage in Dharali have prompted relief efforts. Please maintain distance from the river and ensure safety of children and livestock," said a police advisory on X (formerly Twitter)