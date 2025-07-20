Uttarkashi chopper crash: Rotor blade struck overhead cable during emergency landing, says AAIB report Uttarkashi chopper crash: The Bell 407 helicopter, bearing registration VT-OXF and operated by Aerotrans Services Pvt. Ltd., was on a chartered flight from Kharsali Helipad to Jhala Helipad as part of the Char Dham Yatra. The flight carried six passengers and was being operated by a single pilot.

New Delhi:

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has released its preliminary report on the tragic Uttarkashi helicopter crash that occurred on May 8, revealing that the helicopter’s main rotor blade struck an overhead fibre optic cable during an attempted emergency landing. The crash claimed six lives, including the pilot, and left one passenger seriously injured.

Crash timeline and flight details

The Bell 407 helicopter, registered VT-OXF and operated by Aerotrans Services Pvt Ltd, took off from Kharsali Helipad at 08:11, en route to Jhala Helipad. The flight, part of a chartered Char Dham Yatra, was being operated by a single pilot and was scheduled to cruise at 10,500 feet AMSL.

Approximately 20 minutes into the flight, the helicopter began descending from its assigned altitude. At around 08:35, while attempting an emergency landing on NH 34 near Gangnani in Uttarkashi, disaster struck.

Impact with fibre optic cable and crash sequence

According to AAIB’s report, the helicopter’s main rotor blade hit an overhead fibre optic cable running parallel to the road. The rotor impact also damaged roadside metallic barricades. Following the strike, the helicopter lost control and tumbled down a steep hillside, coming to rest against a tree approximately 250 feet deep into a gorge.

Casualties and damage

The crash resulted in the deaths of the pilot and five passengers. One passenger survived but suffered serious injuries. The helicopter was completely destroyed in the crash, although no post-impact fire occurred.

Helicopter’s airworthiness and maintenance history

The Bell 407 helicopter, powered by a Rolls-Royce engine, was manufactured in 2008. The aircraft had undergone its last scheduled inspection on April 25, 2025. A minor tail rotor defect, surface skin peeling, had been reported on May 3 and was rectified by May 7. The AAIB report confirmed that the aircraft was airworthy at the time of the crash.

International collaboration in investigation

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB), and Rolls-Royce have appointed accredited representatives and technical advisors to support the ongoing investigation. Critical wreckage components have been transported to a secure facility for further analysis.

What are the next steps?

AAIB investigators continue to coordinate with international agencies as they analyse flight data, pilot records, maintenance logs, and site evidence. The goal is to establish the root causes behind the emergency descent and the subsequent collision with the overhead cable.

The final report will be released after a thorough investigation.