Uttarakhand: 46 Evacuated from Mana avalache site, health condition of some critical, rescue ops underway The Indian Army, along with other rescue teams, is continuing operations at full capacity, deploying all available resources to locate and evacuate any remaining stranded individuals. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, ensuring swift medical attention for those in need.

The Indian Army has successfully rescued 14 more labourers from the Mana Avalanche Site, bringing the total number of evacuees to 46. However, officials have reported that the health condition of some rescued individuals is critical, with one person in serious condition. A huge avalanche struck a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp close to Mana village in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand on Friday morning, burying 55 workers under snow.

Night-long operation amid harsh conditions

The latest rescue was carried out after relentless overnight efforts by the Army, despite extreme weather conditions. The rescued individuals were immediately transported to the Mana Army Camp, where they are receiving urgent medical aid and further treatment.

Disaster management confirms number of trapped workers

As per State Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, preliminary reports indicated 57 labourers were at the location, but later they found that two of them were on leave, and hence the number of workers trapped was 55.

Rescue operations, conducted by the staff from the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have been continuing day and night despite bad weather. There are more than 150 troops taking part in the operation.

Workers befogged by seven feet snow

The snow fell over eight containers and a hut, where workers were on duty. Seven feet of snow falling on the place has made things very difficult for the rescue squad. The impacted workers are all from Uttarakhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir.

IAF Mi-17 helicopters have been scheduled to join the operation to rescue them on Saturday morning, officials added.

Government rallies into the crisis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah indicated that the government's top priority is rescuing the buried workers. In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), he acknowledged talks with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Directors General of ITBP and NDRF.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured that every available resource is being employed in the rescue operation and referred to the avalanche as "an unfortunate incident."

Severe weather disrupts rescue operations

The Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) had given an avalanche warning for high-altitude areas in Uttarakhand, such as Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar, a day prior to the disaster.

With unabated snowfall and rain, authorities have issued a warning of the likelihood of further avalanches in the area. The rescue operations were suspended briefly due to deteriorating weather conditions.

Local authorities on high alert

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a high-level meeting, directing officials to establish a disaster control room in Joshimath and give top priority to the clearance of the Mana helipad for airlifting injured workers. He ensured that the finest medical facilities, including AIIMS Rishikesh, will be provided to the rescued workers.

In the meantime, helpline numbers have been released for the families of the trapped workers, and local authorities are on stand-by as poor weather persists in the area.

The search and rescue efforts will continue as the authorities are working against time to rescue the rest of the workers.

