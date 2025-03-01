Zelensky refuses to apologise after White House clash with Trump, tense meeting ends in confrontation Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky refused to apologise after a heated clash with Donald Trump at the White House. The tense meeting ended with Trump ejecting Zelensky, signalling a shift in US support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has refused to apologize after a dramatic clash with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday. The meeting, intended to discuss Ukraine’s war efforts and US support, quickly turned into a heated exchange in front of the world’s media.

In an interview with Fox News, Zelensky said, “I think that we have to be very open and very honest, and I’m not sure that we did something bad,” when asked if he would apologize to Trump following the dispute.

No minerals deal, no diplomatic breakthrough

Zelensky’s visit to Washington was seen as crucial for securing continued US backing against Russia. However, the Ukrainian leader left empty-handed, failing to secure a minerals deal that was expected to be a significant step toward a US-brokered truce in the ongoing war.

Since returning to office, Trump has pushed aggressively for an end to the war, signaling a shift in Washington’s stance and showing a willingness to negotiate with Russia.

Trump ejects Zelensky from White House

The meeting took an unexpected turn when Trump ejected Zelensky from the White House, accusing him of being “not ready” for peace talks with Russia. Vice President JD Vance also joined in, confronting Zelensky in the Oval Office.

During the heated exchange, Trump and Vance accused Zelensky of not being ‘thankful’ enough for US assistance in the three-year war. Trump reminded the Ukrainian leader that without Washington’s support, Ukraine would have already fallen to Russia.

“You don’t have the cards right now. You’re either going to make a deal or we’re out, and if we’re out, you’ll fight it out and I don’t think it’s going to be pretty,” Trump reportedly told Zelensky.

Shortly after, Trump took to social media, stating that Zelensky could return when he was “ready for peace.” Following the post, Zelensky departed abruptly from the White House.

Zelensky admits US support is crucial

Despite the high-profile clash, Zelensky later acknowledged that American support remains vital for Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

“It will be difficult for us,” he admitted, adding, “That’s why I’m here. That’s why we speak about future negotiations. It will be difficult without your support.”

Hope for restoring US-Ukraine ties

Despite the breakdown in talks, Zelensky expressed hope that Kyiv’s relationship with Washington could still be salvaged.

“Of course, the relationship between the wartime allies can be fixed,” he said, emphasizing that he does not want to lose the US as a key partner.

He further urged Trump to be “really more on our side”, signaling a desire to mend ties and ensure continued US support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.