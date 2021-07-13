Uttarakhand cancels Kanwar Yatra this year due to Covid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hundreds and thousands of tourists were seen thronging to hill stations

The Uttarakhand government has decided to cancel Kanwar Yatra this year due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday acknowledged the cultural significance of Kanwar Yatra but reiterated that his government's priority remains saving lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Kanwar is part of the Sanatan culture but saving lives is paramount. Government's focus is to ensure that COVID does not spread," Dhami said addressing a meeting of all morchas (wings) of the state BJP here.

It is still uncertain whether or not the Kanwar Yatra will be held this year with the third wave of the coronavirus knocking at the country's doors.

Even the Indian Medical Association's Uttarakhand chapter has written to the Chief Minister requesting him to learn from the "previous failure" and not allow Kanwar Yatra in the interest of the state and the whole country.

People had to pay a heavy price for going off guard after the first wave which had led to a stronger and more fatal second wave, IMA Uttarakhand Secretary Amit Khanna said in a letter to Dhami.

