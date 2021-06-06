UP lifts lockdown restrictions in all districts except Lucknow, Meerut, Saharanpur, Gorakhpur

Image Source : PTI UP lifts lockdown restrictions in all districts except Meerut, Saharanpur Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh government has lifted Covid-imposed lockdown restrictions in all districts except in Lucknow, Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur, ACS Information Navneet Sehga said on Sunday. Active cases of the coronavirus are above 600 in Meerut, Saharanpur and Gorakhpur, he said. On Saturday, the state government had extended relaxations in the "corona curfew" to Bareilly and Bulandshahr districts from June 7, allowing shops and markets outside the containment zones to open for five days a week.

However, the night curfew and weekend curfew will continue to remain, the state government said.

Gautam Budh Nagar corona guidelines with effect from June 7

Shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday

Vegetable markets in densely populated areas will function in open places

Only home delivery will be allowed from restaurants

Street hawkers, vendors allowed with Covid appropriate behaviour and distancing

Not more than 5 devotees will be allowed inside a religious place at a time

Not more than 25 members allowed in a wedding function subject to social distancing and sanitisation

A maximum of 20 people will be allowed at a funeral processions

Schools, colleges and educational institutes will remain closed; online learning to be encouraged

Coaching centres, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, clubs and shopping malls will remain closed

While there would be full attendance for frontline workers, for the rest of the government employees, there would be 50 per cent attendance on rotation

A COVID help desk must be established at all offices

Industrial units will stay open following Covid appropriate guidelines with mandatory Covid help desk

Private sector has been asked to encourage employees to work from home; no employee to be allowed with symptoms

Screening of passengers to be done as per appropriate guidelines

Only two passengers will be allowed in three-wheelers

Only three passengers will be allowed in e-rickshaw

Only four passengers will be allowed in 4 wheelers all subject to propers distancing and wearing of masks

Complete curfew on weekends after Friday 7 PM to conduct cleanliness, sanitisation and fogging campaigns

COVID-19 situation in Uttar Pradesh

With 1,092 fresh COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll in the state climbed to 21,151, while the infection tally touched 16,97,352, officials said on Saturday. Of the 120 latest fatalities, 12 have been reported from Gorakhpur, 11 from Ayodhya, nine from Saharanpur, eight from Bareilly, seven from Lucknow and Shahjahanpur, among others, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the 1,092 fresh coronavirus cases, 57 have been reported from Lucknow, 46 from Muzaffarnagar, 45 from Varanasi, 43 from Gautam Budhnagar and 40 from Meerut and Agra, among others, it said.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,346 COVID-19 patients in the state have recovered from the disease, and have been discharged, taking the total number of patients discharged to 16,56,763 in the state.

The recovery rate in the state has now come to 97.6 per cent.

The count of active cases in the state came down to under 20,000 for the first time since its peak in April-end. It stood at 19,438, of which, 11,178 are in home isolation, a government spokesman said.

