Lockdown in UP from today till Monday morning: Know what is open, what is restricted

The Yogi Adityanath government on Thursday announced three-day long complete lockdown will be imposed in Uttar Pradesh from today (July 10) till Monday (July 13) amid rise in coronavirus cases in the state. As per the order from the state government, the shutdown will come into force from 10 PM today till 5 AM on Monday.

“The curbs have been imposed in the state to check the spread of Covid-19 and other communicable diseases,” said Chief Secretary RK Tiwari in an order to district officials.

The three-day lockdown is being enforced in view of the spurt in number of coronavirus cases in the state.

An official statement said that goods carriers will be allowed to operate and construction activities will also continue. The movement of trains and air services will continue but road transport will be shut down. Buses, however, will be made available to air and train passengers. Petrol pumps and hospitals will function normally.

The announcement came on a day when the state registered 1,248 new cases of the coronavirus as well as 17 deaths. Active cases in the state stand at 10,373 while the death toll stands at 862.

