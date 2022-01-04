Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid 19: Schools closed upto class 10, night curfew timings revised in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday issued fresh Covid guidelines in the state in light of rising cases. CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered to close schools till class 10th for offline classes till January 14.

Night curfew will be imposed in the state from January 6, from 10 pm to 6 am. The government has also said that all districts upon crossing 1,000 Covid cases will have to shut down cinema halls, gyms, spas and banquet halls.

For weddings, 100 people are allowed in closed spaces, while 50% will be allowed in open spaces.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma Tuesday said the state government is already prepared to deal with the third wave of the pandemic.

"We have given instructions to all to follow the Covid guidelines in letter and spirit and have started the process to expeditiously vaccinate schoolchildren," he told reporters, said news agency PTI.

On the coronavirus vaccination drive in the state, he said about 86 per cent of the eligible population has been inoculated so far.

Latest India News