Uttar Pradesh: Eight killed as truck collided with auto in Hamirpur, PM Modi expresses grief. 

Uttar Pradesh news : As many as eight people died and seven were injured after a loader truck collided with an auto-rickshaw in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police said that the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

According to the police, the accident took place on the National Highway in the Maudaha Kotwali area of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh.

"Eight people were dead and seven injured in an accident that took place between a loader truck and an auto-rickshaw on the National Highway in Maudaha Kotwali area of Hamirpur. The injured have been shifted to a hospital," Vivek Yadav, Circle Officer Maudaha.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Hamirpur accident.

"The accident in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh is very painful. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to the injured for a speedy recovery. The state government and the local administration are doing all they can to help the injured," PM Modi tweeted.

