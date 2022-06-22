Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Uttar Pradesh: Celebratory firing at wedding function kills Army jawan in Sonbhadra

Army jawan killed: In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh, a 35-year-old Army jawan was killed due to celebratory firing during a wedding in the Brahmnagar area of Sobhadra district. The jawan was on leave and got fatally injured due to the firing. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

Yadav got injured after being hit by a bullet during celebratory firing at the function he had gone to attend, Additional Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said.

"Yadav was currently posted in Jammu and had returned to his village on leave a couple of days ago," Kumar said.

Police are yet to identify the person who fired the shot, he said, adding they are scanning video footage of the function for any break through.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the ASP said.

