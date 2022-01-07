Friday, January 07, 2022
     
Uttar Pradesh: Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits near Ayodhya

According to NCS, an earthquake occurred 176 km NNE of Ayodhya.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
Ayodhya Updated on: January 07, 2022 7:16 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Uttar Pradesh: Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits near Ayodhya.

Highlights

  • An earthquake measuring 4.3 on Richter scale hit near Ayodhya
  • An earthquake occurred 176 km NNE of Ayodhya, National Center for Seismology informed
  • More details are awaited

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit near Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on Friday (January 7).

According to NCS, an earthquake occurred 176 km NNE of Ayodhya.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 06-01-2022, 23:59:22 IST, Lat: 28.14 and Long: 83.14, Depth: 15 Km, Location: 176km NNE of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh," NCS tweeted.

More details are awaited in this regard

