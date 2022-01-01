Saturday, January 01, 2022
     
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 jolts Kashmir

The epicentre is said to be Afghanistan-Tajikstan Border, at coordinates 71.20°E 36.55°N. The earthquake jolts were felt at around 6:45 pm, to a depth of 216 km, Kashmir Weather said.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Srinagar Published on: January 01, 2022 19:45 IST
earthquake kashmir
Image Source : PTI

Earthquake jolts of magnitude 5.1 were felt in maximum parts of Kashmir valley on Saturday. The epicentre is said to be Afghanistan-Tajikstan Border, at coordinates 71.20°E 36.55°N. The earthquake jolts were felt at around 6:45 pm, to a depth of 216 km, Kashmir Weather said.

Earlier on Monday, another earthquake of 5.3 magnitudes had hit Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. There were no reports of damage due to the quake, they said.

The earthquake was 5.3 in magnitude and its epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres in the Astore area of Gilgit Baltistan, they said.

