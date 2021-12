Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Srinagar

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 jolted Srinagar on Monday, said officials.

The tremors, according to the reports, were felt at around 7:01 p.m.

Citing an independent source GFZ (German Research Centre for Geosciences), Kashmir Weather reported that an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 with epicenter 75.05°E, 35.35°N at a depth of 10 kilometers occurred at 7:01 P.M.

Latest India News