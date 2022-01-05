Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Sikkim: Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Ravangla

According to NCS, the tremors of earthquake had a depth of 5 km and occurred at around 3:01 am at 12 km north of Ravangla.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Ravangla (Sikkim) Updated on: January 05, 2022 8:58 IST
Sikkim, Earthquake in Sikkim, Sikkim earthquake, Ravangla earthquake, latest national news updates,
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Sikkim: Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Ravangla. 

Highlights

  • An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on Richter scale jolted Sikkim's Ravangla on Wednesday
  • Tremors of earthquake had depth of 5 km and occurred at around 3:01 am at 12 km north of Ravangla
  • More details are awaited

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale jolted Sikkim's Ravangla in the early hours on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of five kilometres and occurred at around 3:01 am at 12 kilometres north of Ravangla.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 05-01-2022, 03:01:59 IST, Lat: 27.42 & Long: 88.39, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 12km N of Ravangla, Sikkim," NCS tweeted.

More details are awaited in this regard. 

