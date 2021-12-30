Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand: 4.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Pithoragarh

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude struck Pithoragarh district post-midnight on Thursday but no damage has been reported.

The earthquake that occurred at 12.39 am had its epicentre at a depth of 10 km in Askot, District Disaster Management Officer Bhupendra Mahar said.

"No damage has been reported so far as the earthquake was of mild intensity," Mahar said.

Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Southeast of Portblair in the early hours.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 100 kilometres and occurred at around 5.31 am.

ALSO READ | Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Latest India News