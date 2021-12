Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Southeast of Portblair in the early hours of Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 100 kilometres and occurred at around 5.31 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, occurred on 29-12-2021, 05:31:05 IST, Lat: 10.26 and Long: 93.34, Depth: 100 Km, Location: 165km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island," NCS tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits parts of Kashmir

Latest India News