VIDEO: Deoria DM slaps man over car parking in Uttar Pradesh

Image Source : INDIA TV Deoria DM, Amit Kishore, slaps man. Video goes viral

The district magistrate of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh, Amit Kishore, slapped a man, who is then beaten up by policemen, the video of which has gone viral on the social media. With this another video followed, showing the man who was slapped, Sandeep Jaiswal, narrating his story. Sandeep, a local businessman, has said that the incident took place on Wednesday. He said his car was parked in the post office premises when the district magistrate reached there for inspection.

He asked him to remove his car and before he could do so, the officer slapped him. Then policemen also started beating him.

Amit Kishore, meanwhile, denied the incident and said: "The post office is being run on the government land on rent which is to be developed as a skill development centre by IIM Indore. Sandeep had encroached upon the land and when he was asked to remove his belongings from the campus he started arguing. There was no slapping incident."

Sandeep said that he was later taken to the Sadar kotwali where he was made to write an apology.

The superintendent of police Sripati Mishra, however, denied the incident.

In a similar incident in Amethi last week, the district magistrate Prashant Sharma was removed after a video clip showing him catching a slain BJP leader's brother by the collar went viral on the social media.

Union minister Smriti Irani, who is the MP from Amethi, had even chided the official asking him to show dignity and sensitivity towards the people.

Also Read | Video: Thief makes off with God's crown but not before seeking forgiveness

Also Read | Video: Bommai refuses to stop car at check post, violates model code of conduct in Karnataka​