Video: Bommai refuses to stop car at check post, violates model code of conduct in Karnataka

Image Source : T RAGHAVAN Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai violates model code of conduct in Karnataka

As the by-elections in Karnataka are approaching, the model code of conduct has been put in place in the state. However, a recent video has shown how Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai violated the model code of conduct on Thursday and refused to stop his car at a checkpoint. In the video, guards at a checkpoint can be seen signaling Bommai's car to stop for a security check. However, the car makes its way past the guards without stopping for checking.

The checkpoint was set up at Hanekere near Mandya in Karnataka. The State Election Commission has ordered investigations after the video showing violation of the model code of conduct surfaced.

Video shows Bommai pass through check post, refuses to stop car

#KarnatakaBypolls

Blatant violation of model code of conduct. Home minister @BSBommai refused to stop his car for checking at an election checkpoint at Hanekere near Mandya.@indiatvnews @ceo_karnataka pic.twitter.com/qhQupbPtEX — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) November 21, 2019

Karnataka will go to polls on December 5. The last date of withdrawal is November 21 and the votes will be counted on December 9.

The by-elections in Karnataka will be held in Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapura, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijaynagara, Chickballapura, K.R. Pura, Yeshwanthpura, Mahalakshmi Layout, Shivajinagara, Hosakote, K.R. Pete and Hunsur.

The by-elections have been necessitated by the disqualification of 14 Congress and 3 JD-S rebel legislators after they quit the Assembly in July protesting against the coalition government's poor functioning.

Though former Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar disqualified 17 rebel lawmakers on July 25-28 for reportedly defying their party whips, by-elections to Muski (Raichur district) and R.R. Nagar (Bengaluru southwest) have been delayed due to litigation in the Karnataka High Court over their results in the May 2018 Assembly polls.

Also Read | Karnataka allows women to work in night shifts

Also Read | Karnataka by-polls: 248 candidates in fray for assembly elections