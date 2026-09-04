Protester alleges father assaulted during CJP stir, blames influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj; he clarifies

A fresh controversy has erupted over Cockroach Janata Party's July protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi after an agitator, Nishu Aazad, alleged that her father was assaulted by influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj during the agitation, causing a serious head injury to him. Nishu even alleged that the Delhi Police has failed to act against Bharadwaj and has not even registered a first information report (FIR).

She also posted a one-minute video on micro-blogging platform X (previously Twitter), urging for help from Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. She also claimed that a purported video is being shared on social media, showing Bharadwaj's assault on her father.

In her video, Nishu said people like Bharadwaj have no fear regarding law and order, and are freely roaming on streets. She said such people should be put behind the bards, requesting the Congress MP to help her and get justice.

"The FIR should have been registered immediately, but the police have failed to act. It has been over 1.5 months and the police are not helping us. I don't have any faith in the Delhi Police. Therefore, I urge Rahul Gandhi ji to help me get justice," she said.

Rahul Gandhi assures help

Responding to Nishu's video, the former Congress president said there is no need for Nishu to panic. Quoting her X post, Gandhi said Nishu was targeted because she raised her voice for the rights of students, while assuring the CJP activist that she was not alone and he won't stop until she gets justice.

"Amit Shah's Delhi Police, on one hand, commits inhuman brutality against students. On the other hand, the criminal who smashed the head of a Dalit girl's father is roaming freely in the open," he said on X, while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "Why does such a criminal have the protection of you and the people in your party? Will there be action now, or will you keep shielding someone?"

Swatantra Bharadwaj clarifies

On Friday, Bharadwaj issued a clarification and said he only acted in self-defence. He said had he not acted in self-defence, he could have been lynched by the people present there. Further, he claimed he has videos, as he sought help from Union Minister Chirag Paswan and Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra, whom he described as brothers.

"I was gheroed by 10-15 people. When I acted in self-defence, he was hit on the head. As per his medical report from Delhi Police, he did not suffer major injuries. I am cooperating with the ongoing investigation. The podcast clip that is being shared on social media by Rahul Gandhi and others is fake," he told news agency ANI.

CJP protests at Parliament Street Police Station

On Friday, CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka reached the Parliament Street Police Station, and said the police need to register FIR on Aazad's request. They said the police is not acting because of instructions from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), demanding that the cops must register a murder case.

"Why are these criminals roaming openly in Delhi? Today, criminals are openly claiming that they attacked the people during the CJP protest. They are also threatening girls. Delhi Police should answer on this," Das told reporters.

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