India set for historic T20I vs Japan to celebrate 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations

New Delhi:

In a historic development, India are set to play a T20I against Japan on September 22 as part of celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The one-off T20I match has been branded as the Suzuki Cup and will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground, with the match also serving as the opening event of “Sport 75”.

Notably, as confirmed by the Japan Cricket Association, the initiative follows an agreement reached during a summit involving Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It also comes as India has expressed their ambition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036.

JCA CEO Naoki Miyaji described India's arrival as a landmark moment for cricket in Japan and called on both existing cricket supporters and local residents unfamiliar with the sport to attend the game.

“To be able to invite the reigning World Champions to the home of cricket in Japan is a landmark moment for our association. We thank the BCCI for working with us towards this goal and greatly look forward to welcoming the passion of Indian cricket fans, and we actively encourage any local Japanese people curious about cricket to come and cheer on our team in what will be a truly memorable occasion," MIyaji said.

BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia said the contest would give the Indian side an opportunity to play in new territory while helping introduce cricket to audiences in Japan and across East Asia.

“The BCCI is delighted to be part of this historic occasion as the Indian and Japanese men’s teams come together for a special T20 International in Japan. This is a significant moment for cricket, as it takes the Indian team to new territory and provides an opportunity to introduce the sport to a wider audience in Japan and East Asia,” Saikia said.

He also highlighted the broader relationship between the two cricket boards and said the BCCI would work with the JCA to support the sport's development in Japan.

India’s Asian Games preparation

India’s clash against Japan is very likely to serve as a warm-up game before the Asian Games. Courtesy of having a better ranking, the Shreyas Iyer-led side will directly play the quarter-final, which is slated for September 28, six days after the clash against Japan.

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