PM Modi hails ISRO over GSLV-F17's success, calls it 'reflection of excellence and growing capabilities'

New Delhi:

Lauding the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) over GSLV-F17's successful launch, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the mission reflects the "excellence, innovation and growing capabilities" that define the space sector of India and will expand the country's entire space ecosystem.

In a post on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister said the GSLV-F17's success is an "outstanding" achievement for ISRO and it highlights the increasing partnership between the space agency and the Indian industry.

"Yet another outstanding achievement by ISRO and a proud moment for our nation," he said. "The successful launch of GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05, India’s first-ever imaging satellite from Geosynchronous orbit is a reflection of the excellence, innovation and growing capabilities that define India’s space sector."

"The growing partnership between ISRO and Indian industry is adding new strength and scale to our space programme and expanding India’s capabilities across the entire space ecosystem," the Prime Minister added.

The EOS-05 satellite launch

The EOS-05 satellite was successfully placed in the intended sub-geosynchronous transfer orbit of the Earth after its launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota earlier this morning. According to the ISRO, the satellite was launched around 2.55 am.

The satellite will provide India a continuous bird's eye view of the entire country from a distance of around 36,000 kilometres in the space. ISRO chairperson Dr V Narayanan has dismissed it a spy satellite and said the EOS-05 will scan India for the "safety and security" of the citizens.

Union Minister hails ISRO

Union Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has also lauded the ISRO for the success of GSLV-F17, calling the launch a giant leap for India in the space sector. He also hailed PM Modi and said under his leadership, India's space sector has continued scaling new heights and strengthening its position as a global space power.

"Kudos to Team @isro on the successful launch of GSLV-F17/EOS-05," he said on X. "EOS-05 is a state-of-the-art Earth Observation satellite and India’s first imaging satellite from Geosynchronous Orbit, enabling advanced imaging across visible, infrared, multi-spectral and hyperspectral bands."

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