Sunday, November 14, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. UP sets new record of Covid vaccination; crosses 14 crore jabs

UP sets new record of Covid vaccination; crosses 14 crore jabs

Meanwhile, health officials on Saturday stated that 50 districts in UP had become free from Covid-19 infection with active cases touching the zero mark. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Lucknow Published on: November 14, 2021 16:50 IST
up covid vaccination
Image Source : PTI

UP sets new record of Covid vaccination; crosses 14 crore jabs

Setting a new record, the state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday crossed the 14-crore Covid vaccination mark. UP continues to be at the top among all states in terms of most coronavirus vaccinations. 

Meanwhile, health officials on Saturday stated that 50 districts in UP had become free from Covid-19 infection with active cases touching the zero mark. 

They said despite the decline in the number of cases, there was a need to adhere to prevention protocol as the risk of infection and complications due to it including that of death was still existent.

Total 90 active cases persist in the state.

Also Read: Custodial deaths on rise under UP's 'Thoko Raaj': Akhilesh slams Yogi govt over Kasganj incident

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News