Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP sets new record of Covid vaccination; crosses 14 crore jabs

Setting a new record, the state of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday crossed the 14-crore Covid vaccination mark. UP continues to be at the top among all states in terms of most coronavirus vaccinations.

Meanwhile, health officials on Saturday stated that 50 districts in UP had become free from Covid-19 infection with active cases touching the zero mark.

They said despite the decline in the number of cases, there was a need to adhere to prevention protocol as the risk of infection and complications due to it including that of death was still existent.

Total 90 active cases persist in the state.

Latest India News