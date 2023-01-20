Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh: Court issues arrest warrant against BJP MLA Ramdular in rape case

Uttar Pradesh : An arrest warrant has been issued by a court against BJP MLA from Duddhi Assembly constituency in an eight-year-old case of rape incident involving a girl.

The arrest warrant was issued by Additional Session Judge Rahul Mishra on Thursday after the legislator, Ramdular did not appear in court despite repeated summons.

The court issued directions that the MLA be arrested and produced in court on January 23. Assistant district government counsel Satya Prakash Tripathi Friday said a person from the Myorpur area had on Nov 4, 2014, complained to the police that Ramdular, the husband of the then village head, had allegedly raped his sister several times by threatening her.

The charge sheet was filed by the police after a thorough probe. Tripathi said the court has issued summons to Ramdular several times but he did not appear citing health reasons.

