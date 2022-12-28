UP: Woman takes shared cab from Noida, gang-raped on Yamuna Expressway in Agra; driver among 3 held

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Woman gang-raped on Yamuna Expressway in Agra

Uttar Pradesh: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped along the Yamuna Expressway in Agra by three men, including the driver of a shared taxi which she had boarded from Noida to visit her home in Auraiya district, police said Wednesday.

The accused later dropped the woman near Etmadpur and put her on an auto to Firozabad before fleeing the spot, a senior official said, adding that the incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 40-year-old driver and his two associates have been arrested, said Agra police, who launched a probe into the matter on Wednesday morning after the woman approached Etmadpur police station to report the case.

“The woman had boarded the private shared taxi from Sector 37 in Noida around 8.30 pm on Tuesday. The taxi was going to Firozabad from Noida,” Agra Police Commissioner Preetinder Singh said.

She was going to her home in Auraiya and took the shared cab till Firozabad along with other fellow passengers, Singh said.

"But at Kuberpur under Etmadpur police station limits, other passengers got down. The woman said that the driver offered to drop her off at Firozabad. Then the driver called his two associates and they too got into the taxi.

"After covering a few metres, the driver stopped the cab on the Yamuna Expressway and all three dragged her to bushes along the roadside and raped her," the police commissioner told reporters.

On Wednesday morning, the woman came to Etmadpur police station and filed a complaint after which an FIR was lodged before sending her for a medical examination, Singh said.

The police commissioner said CCTV footage of toll plazas was analysed to track the taxi, a Maruti Eeco, which was used as the cab and it has been impounded.

“The three men involved in the case have been apprehended. They are being interrogated and further legal proceedings are being carried out,” Singh added.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Etmadpur, Ravi Kumar Gupta said that the arrested accused were identified as Jaiveer Singh, the driver, and his two associates Hemant (50) alias Titu and Ramraj (40). The accused are from Etmadpur in Agra.

"The accused have been arrested on the charges of gang rape. They have been booked under section 376D of the IPC," Gupta told the media.

