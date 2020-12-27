Haryana: Nepalese woman gangraped by 5 in Yamunanagar, husband tied up

Image Source : PTI Haryana: Nepalese woman gang-raped by 5 men in Yamunanagar, husband tied up

Yamunanagar (Har), Dec 26 (PTI) A Nepalese woman was allegedly raped by five men in front of her husband in a village in Harayana. According to police, the accused entered the victim's rented house Thursday night. They beat up the woman's husband, a farm labourer, and tied him with ropes. The accused then took turns to rape her.

“Five persons with covered faces came in a car at the tubewell around 11 pm on Thursday. I along with my daughter was sleeping in the room and my husband was sleeping in the verandah. They tied my husband. Four persons raped me,” a report by The Times of India quoted the survivor as saying.

The woman, in her complaint, said the accused escaped after committing the crime.

A case under IPC sections 376D (gang-rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 452 (house-trespass) was registered against the five accused.

The police have started investigation after registering a case under relevant provisions of the law against the five accused, Somvati, SHO, women police station, said.