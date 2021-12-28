'Zindagi na milegi doobara!' UP Police's Covid campaign with witty pics of Hrithik, Farhan in masks

Follow us on Image Source : @UPPOLICE This time, they used 'Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara' as the reference.

The Uttar Pradesh Police never takes a boring way when promoting the laws on their Twitter. With witty lines and clever mentions, they always stand out. This time, they used 'Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara' as the reference.

With hilariously edited pictures of the actors in masks, the UP Police promoted following Covid appropriate norms.

Earlier, they have joined the trend of #SpiderMan after the Marvel studios' movie had been released earlier this week. Their message with quirky wordplay is 'Do not drink and drive' with a goofy twist.

“#SpiderMan can jump and fly, but there’s #NoWayHome if you are high! Call a cab or ask your sober friends to drive back home. Don’t Drink and Drive!” the UP Police said in a tweet.

