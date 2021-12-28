Tuesday, December 28, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'Zindagi na milegi doobara!' UP Police's Covid campaign with witty pics of Hrithik, Farhan in masks

'Zindagi na milegi doobara!' UP Police's Covid campaign with witty pics of Hrithik, Farhan in masks

With hilariously edited pictures of the actors- Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar in masks, the UP Police promoted following Covid appropriate norms.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Updated on: December 28, 2021 0:00 IST
This time, they used 'Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara' as the reference.
Image Source : @UPPOLICE

This time, they used 'Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara' as the reference. 

The Uttar Pradesh Police never takes a boring way when promoting the laws on their Twitter. With witty lines and clever mentions, they always stand out. This time, they used 'Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara' as the reference. 

With hilariously edited pictures of the actors in masks, the UP Police promoted following Covid appropriate norms. 

Earlier, they have joined the trend of #SpiderMan after the Marvel studios' movie had been released earlier this week. Their message with quirky wordplay is 'Do not drink and drive' with a goofy twist.  

“#SpiderMan can jump and fly, but there’s #NoWayHome if you are high! Call a cab or ask your sober friends to drive back home. Don’t Drink and Drive!” the UP Police said in a tweet. 

ALSO READ | '#NoWayHome if you're high!': UP Police's new message on drink driving features Spider-Man

ALSO READ | UP Police strikes with wordplay again! Their new Twitter post is about being #CyberSafe but with a twist

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News