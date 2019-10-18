Friday, October 18, 2019
     
UP Police ATS arrests 2 persons in terror funding case

Bareilly Published on: October 18, 2019 10:36 IST
Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the UP Police has arrested two persons from Izzatnagar area of Bareilly in connection with an alleged case of terror funding. 

Sirajuddin and Faheem were held late on Thursday based on information provided by four persons, who were arrested from Lakhimpur on October 11.

According to reports, the ATS has also recovered an SUV and mobile phones from their possession.

ATS officers said that the two were instrumental in luring innocent persons by offering them commission for transferring money into their bank accounts from other countries.

ADG, ATS, D.K. Thakur said the accused had lured Umaid Ali, Sameer Salmani, Sanjay Agarwal, Aeraj Ali.

"The duo used to transfer money into their bank accounts from other countries and later withdraw it. Faheem further took this money to Delhi for supporting terror activities," the ADG said.

