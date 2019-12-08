Unnao victim burning case: Seven cops including SHO suspended for negligence

Image Source : PTI Last rites of Unnao rape victim

Seven policemen including a Station House Officer (SHO) have been suspended on Sunday over negligence in connection with the burning of the victim.

Unnao SSP Vikrant Vir ordered the suspension of Bihar Police Station SHO Ajay Tripathi, two Assistant Sub-Inspectors and four constables as reported by news agency ANI.

The victim was set ablaze when she was on her way to the court outside her village in Bihar police area on Thursday morning.

She sustained 90 percent injuries and was rushed to a government hospital in the district. She was later shifted to a hospital in Lucknow. She succumbed to her injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi. Her last rites were performed by her family members amid tight security on Sunday.

