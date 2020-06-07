Hanuman Mandir to Kalka Ji temple: Religious places in Delhi to open from tomorrow

Image Source : ANI Hanuman Mandir to Kalka Ji: Delhi temples and religious places to open from tomorrow

The States and Union Territories in India are gearing up to re-open religious places, malls, restaurants, hotels and offices as the lockdown norms will be further relaxed from tomorrow (June 8). While restrictions are very much in force, religious places in Delhi including Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, Kalkaji, will open their doors to devotees, after almost two months, but with restricted entry.

Delhi: Preparations underway at Hanuman Temple near Connaught Place, as Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed re-opening of places of worship from tomorrow pic.twitter.com/SGIwbPSM6b — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

The Hanuman Temple authorities are following strict guidelines of government amid COVID-19 fear. The priest of Hanuman Temple, while speaking to ANI, said, 'We will not allow entry of more than 5-10 devotees at a time. Each devotee will have to pass through the sanitisation tunnel installed at the entry gate.

"The prasad will not be distributed by the priests," he added.

On the other side, the sanitisation work and preparations are underway in Gurdwara Bangla Sahib. A chamber has been installed at gurdwara's entry point to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines, touching of idols or holy books, choir or singing groups and physical offerings like prasad, distribution of holy water will not be allowed.

