Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal relieved from Modi Cabinet

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has been dropped from the Modi Cabinet. Sources told India TV that he has been relieved from the Education Ministry just ahead of the Cabinet expansion.

Pokhriyal, a Lok Sabha MP from Uttarakhand's Haridwar parliamentary seat, is among others who have been relieved from the Modi government ahead of the much-awaited expansion which comes close on the heels of the completion of the NDA government’s seven years in office. This would be the first expansion of the Council of Ministers since NDA's return to power in 2019.

Earlier today, Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri was relieved from the Cabinet. She served as the Minister of State for Women and Child Development. Debasree is a Lok Sabha MP from Raiganj constituency in West Bengal.

On Tuesday, Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was appointed as Governor of Karnataka. Gehlot held the portfolio of Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Currently, there are 21 Cabinet ministers, nine Ministers with Independent charge, and 23 Ministers of State in the Council of Ministers. The Union Cabinet can have 81 members.

