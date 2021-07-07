Century! Petrol retails above Rs 100/L in Delhi, Kolkata; Check revised rates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Century! Petrol retails above Rs 100/L in Delhi, Kolkata

Petrol price in Delhi crossed Rs 100-mark on Wednesday after a fresh hike of Rs 35 paise. A litre of petrol in the national capital is being sold at Rs 100.21. The cost of diesel is Rs 89.53 a litre after oil companies hiked the price by 17 paise. This is the first time that petrol is retailing above Rs 100 in Delhi.

In Kolkata as well, petrol breached the Rs 100-mark on Wednesday. Petrol currently costs Rs 100.23 while diesel is retailing at Rs 92.50 per litre.

In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol price now stands at Rs 106.25 while diesel costs Rs 97.09. In Chennai, people are shelling out Rs 101.06 per litre for petrol and Rs 94.06 for diesel.

The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states. Petrol now costs over Rs 100 in 16 states and UTs -- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Ladakh, Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim, Delhi and West Bengal

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

Earlier on Tuesday, oil marketing companies kept the retail price of petrol and diesel unchanged. The companies put the consistent increase in fuel prices to the development in global oil markets where both product and crude prices have been firming up for the past couple of months on demand rise amidst slowing of pandemic. However, a closer look at the fuel retail prices in India gives a picture that it is the high level of taxes that is keeping fuel rates higher even in times when global oil prices are firm.

Global crude oil price is now hovering over USD 77 a barrel. It was over USD 80 a barrel in October 2018 and even the petrol prices hovered around Rs 80 a litre across the county.

