Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri relieved ahead of Cabinet expansion

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri

Union Minister Debasree Chaudhuri has been relieved just ahead of the Cabinet expansion today evening. She served as the Minister of State for Women and Child Development.

Debasree Chaudhuri won elections in 2019 from Raiganj constituency in West Bengal. Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was appointed as Governor of Karnataka. Gehlot held the portfolio of Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Cabinet Expansion Full Coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to go for new faces with an eye on grooming younger leaders while also factoring in caste and regional balances. There is also a buzz about he will be inducting some professionals and those with domain expertise besides bringing in more women.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 6 PM at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Kovind will administer the oath of office secrecy to the new ministers. This will be the first cabinet expansion in Modi's government after he came back to power in 2019.

READ MORE: Don't return to era of 'your terrorists' and 'my terrorists': India cautions UN

READ MORE: Century! Petrol retails above Rs 100/L in Delhi, Kolkata; Check revised rates

Latest India News