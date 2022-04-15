UK PM Boris Johnson likely to visit India next week for bilateral talks

Follow us on Image Source : AP Glasgow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson at the launch of Green Grids Initiative- One Sun One World One Grid

United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson is expected to visit India next week, to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During their virtual talks last month, PM Modi has urged Johnson to visit India and expressed satisfaction at the positive momentum in the ongoing negotiations on the bilateral Free Trade Agreement.

Both leaders spoke to each other last month and agreed to build a strong relationship between the two countries on trade, security and business in the coming days.

They also spoke about the crisis in Ukraine and agreed its sovereignty must be respected. "The UK-India relationship continues to go from strength to strength, and we'll build on our trade, security & business ties in the coming weeks and months." Boris Johnson had tweeted last month.

PM Modi emphasized India's belief in respect for international law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, as the basis of the contemporary world order.

He also appreciated the progress in implementing the 'India-UK Roadmap 2030' adopted during the virtual summit between both leaders last year.

