Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya after 100 days of Aghadi govt

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is all set to visit Ayodhya to mark the completion of 100 days in power in March. It will be the first visit of the Sena chief to Ayodhya after his party severed ties with the BJP and the NDA over sharing of power after the Maharashtra elections result. Taking on to Twitter, Shiv Sena senior leader Sanjay Raut said that Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to seek blessings of Lord Ram and chart out his future course of action.

"The government is working and will complete five years with the blessings of lord Ram. On completion of 100 days in power, Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to seek blessings of Lord Ram and chart out his future course of action," Raut tweeted.

Chalo Ayodhya ! CM #UddhavThackeray will visit Ayodhya on the completion of 100 days in power! @OfficeofUT — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) January 22, 2020

Earlier speaking to news agency ANI, Raut invited its alliance partners to “come along”.

“Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on the completion of 100 days in power, to seek the blessings of Lord Ram. We want that our alliance leaders should also come along. Rahul Gandhi also visits several temples,” he said, according to ANI.

However, the BJP has stepped into attack mode and slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government after the announcement.

BJP leader Shaina NC said, " The Maha Vikas Aghadi has no common ideology and it seems to have become a 'Maha Vinash Aghadi' for all the political parties concerned. CM Uddhav visiting Ayodhya is his prerogative. The common agenda of these 3 parties is corruption."

"This is a waste of taxpayers' money. We are interested in knowing who does what. Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress have no vision plan for Maharashtra," she added.

The development comes as the Shiv Sena chief had earlier planned to visit Ayodhya but later cancelled it because of security reasons. He was supposed to visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on November 24.

“Due to security concerns in Ayodhya, the Shiv Sena chief did not get permission from security agencies to visit the place,” the party had said in a statement.

Thackeray was sworn in as the CM on November 28, 2019. He had last visited Ayodhya in June, 2019 and offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple along with 18 newly-elected MPs of his party.