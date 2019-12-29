Uddhav Thackeray set to expand Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government is all set to expand its cabinet. The list of ministers who will be newly inducted in the government is likely to be announced on Sunday while oath-taking ceremony will take place on Monday (December 30).

Since past two weeks, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have held a series of meetings to finalise the Cabinet expansion plans.

Currently, besides the Chief Minister, the MVA government has just six Cabinet ministers, two each from the three parties.

On Monday, (December 30) around 36 ministers -- including those of Cabinet Minister and Minister of State ranks -- are likely to be inducted.

On Sunday afternoon, Maharashtra Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat said that 12 ministers from Congress will be inducted in the government and that 12 of them will have cabinet rank.

Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat: List has been finalized for the oath taking ceremony to be held tomorrow. The list will be out today. There will be 12 Ministers from Congress out of which 10 are of cabinet rank. https://t.co/iBc9t1GVZo pic.twitter.com/ifJpHYEe9I — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

Sources say that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan may get Revenue Ministry.

Maharashtra Governor B.S. Koshyari will administer the oath to the new team around noon in the Maharashtra Legislature precinct. Amit Deshmukh, son of former Maharashtra CM late Vilasrao Deshmukh is expected to be part of the government as well.

In addition to names above; Pariniti Shinde, Varsha Gaikwad, Vijay Wadettiwar, Vishwajeet Kadam, Tejas Patil, Ameen Patel and KC Padvi have also have high chances of getting ministerial births.

The total strength of the ministry of Maharashtra cabinet can be maximum 42 including the Chief Minister.

(With IANS inputs)

