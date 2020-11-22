Tunnel detected in J&K's Samba, suspected to have been used by 4 Jaish terrorists to sneak from Pakistan

Image Source : FILE Representational Image

A tunnel has been detected near the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's sector Samba sector. The underground tunnel is suspected to have been used by four Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists to sneak into the country from Pakistan.

The four terrorists were killed in an encounter when a Kashmir-bound truck, in which they were travelling, was stopped for checking at Ban toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Thursday. According to the police, these terrorists had come to execute a "big plan" to disrupt the District Development Council polls, slated to take place in eight phases beginning November 28.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition including 11 AK assault rifles, three pistols, 29 grenades and six UBGL grenades were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorists.

According to officials, it was suspected that the terrorists infiltrated into this side from Pakistan through the underground tunnel in Samba district. The massive anti-tunnelling operation was being carried out by the BSF since Friday.

