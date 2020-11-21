Image Source : INDIA TV Opinion | Modi’s courage has changed how we respond to Pakistan terror attacks

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed wanted to carry out “something big” on the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks by sending four terrorists with a huge cache of weapons and grenades from Jammu border. This was revealed by top intelligence sources on Friday. For those who would like to recall, on November 26, 2008, ten Pakistani terrorists sneaked into Mumbai in boats and carried out mayhem at twelve major landmarks of the city killing 174 people and wounding more than 300 others.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a top-level meeting of security and intelligence officials and then tweeted: “Neutralising of 4 terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed and the presence of large cache of weapons and explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak major havoc and destruction have once again thwarted. Our security forces have once again displayed utmost bravery and professionalism. Thanks to their alertness, they have defeated a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir.”

The review meeting with top security brass was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, foreign secretary, Intelligence Bureau director and RAW chief. Intelligence sources say that our operatives had intercepted conversations between the four slain terrorists and their Pakistani handlers across the border. Based on these intercepts, our security forces were ready to eliminate them, and they did with professional competence.

Sources said the PM was given a detailed report about how our intelligence operatives kept track of the movement of the terrorists leading to their elimination.

The Prime Minister has, for the first time, named the Pakistani terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in his tweet. By praising the bravery and professionalism of our security forces, he has clearly indicated the sea change that has come in the response of our security forces compared to their response during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. India has changed a lot since 2008. Our security forces are now swift in their response as soon as they get specific intelligence inputs. This was evident at the Nagrota encounter.

On the contrary, I still remember those dark days when Pakistani terrorists reached Mumbai coast in boats, went up to the major landmarks of the city unchallenged, causing mayhem at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, The Oberoi Trident hotel, The Taj Palace and Tower, Nariman House, Chabad House, Leopold Café, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema and four other spots. They were indiscriminately killing people and for nearly 18 hours our security forces had no idea about which terror outfit they belonged to.

Most of the top security officials in Mumbai at that time were completely puzzled. Some were describing the attackers as part of some crime gangs, some others were describing the attackers as looney characters. It was only around noon the following day that it was clear that they were terrorists who had come from Pakistan.

It so happened that one of the terrorists at Oberoi Trident hotel rang up India TV’s office in Noida and said he wanted to disclose something. The dialect and the accent of the terrorist made it clear that he was a Pakistani. Soon afterwards, intelligence agencies recorded all telephonic calls at the Oberoi and Taj hotels, and it was then revealed that the terrorists were getting live instructions over the phone from their handlers sitting in Pakistan.

Narendra Modi’s leadership has completely changed how India responds to Pakistan sponsored terror attacks.

Our intelligence is more accurate, security forces are more alert, their response to terror is quicker and more effective. Since the Prime Minister of India has a strong will, a clear vision and courage, we, the people, and our security forces can face all grave threats with poise and dedication. This is what happened at Nagrota.

