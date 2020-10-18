Image Source : PIXABAY TRP Scam: Dismayed at misrepresentation of its communication by Republic TV, says BARC

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has expressed dismay over Republic Network disclosing the 'private' and 'confidential' communications to the media company in connection with the ongoing investigation surrounding the TRP scam.



In a statement, BARC India categorically denied commenting on the probe.

"BARC has not commented on the ongoing investigation and it is providing necessary assistance to the law enforcement agency. BARC India is highly disappointed with the actions of the Republic Network by disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same," the statment said.

"BARC India reiterates that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation and without prejudice to BARC India’s rights, it expresses its dismay at the actions of the Republic Network," it added.

Earlier in the day, Republic TV claimed that the BARC has 'confirmed that there was never a case against the network and there was no malpractice or illegality found against it'.

The media group also released an alleged email sent by BARC and said that the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's remarks that Republic TV was involved in fudging the TRP data was 'based on a lie'.

BARC, on October 12, had announced that it has paused the measurement of television viewership ratings of news channels for a period of twelve weeks.

Welcoming the decision, the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) said it was a bold move.

“Recent revelations have brought disrepute to the measurement agency and by extension the broadcast news media. The corrupted, compromised, irrationally fluctuating data is creating a false narrative on What India Watches and has been putting pressure on our members to take editorial calls that run counter to the journalistic values and ideals of journalism," NBA President Rajat Sharma had said.

