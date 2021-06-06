Transborder cattle smugglers assault BSF troops along Indo-Bangladesh border

Image Source : PTI BSF troops on Saturday sustained several injuries after they confronted transborder cattle smugglers along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

BSF Troops on duty Saturday night detected movement of about 8 to 10 cattle smugglers. The smugglers were accompanied by the cattle and were approaching from the Indian side along the bank of Chhoti Jamuna river. They were intending to cross the cattle towards Bangladesh side.

BSF troops challenged the smugglers to stop but the transborder cattle smugglers aggressively encircled & assaulted BSF troops with sticks during which one of the BSF troops sustained injury on his head. Injured BSF personnel has been evacuated and is undergoing treatment at the Govt Hospital Hili. His condition is presently stable.

